Ondo doctors suspend warning strike

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors, University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) have suspended their two-day warning strike.

The President of UNIMEDTH, John Matthew, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

The doctors had on Wednesday embarked on a warning strike after a member of the association was allegedly assaulted by relations of a patient the previous day.

Matthew said the strike was suspended following the intervention of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Mr. Francis Faduyile.

The statement read: “This is to inform you that the two-day warning strike embarked upon by members of our association yesterday, February 9 has been suspended and our members are back to work at 8:00 a.m. today.

“This decision is borne out of the assurances of the special adviser to the governor on health, to among other things, address the immediate and remote cause of the barbaric act of assault against doctors and other healthcare workers in our institution.

“The congress, while appreciating efforts of the management at apprehending and prosecuting the accused person, demands that all measures must be put in place to protect healthcare workers in the course of their duties.

“And also see to it that other issues raised are promptly treated in the interest of all.”

