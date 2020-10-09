ONDO ELECTION: IGP restricts movements

Ahead of the October 10 governorship elections in Ondo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in the state as he also assured voters and other residents of adequate security of the public space.

Adamu directed that the restriction of vehicular movement should take effect from 11:59 PM on Friday 9th to 6:00pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.

According to the IGP, the order was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election.

This disclosure was made by the Police Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement on Friday.

The statement read in part: “The IGP reiterates that the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs.

“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.

“The IGP also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.

“He, however, warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.”

