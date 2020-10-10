Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO: Election materials destroyed as speed boat conveying INEC Staff capsizes

October 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ahead of this Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, a speed boat conveying ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Ilaje communities has capsized, it was learnt.

The incident, it was gathered, damaged ballot papers and other election materials meant for some polling units in Ilaje Local Government.

Meanwhile, the INEC ad-hoc staff escaped harm with the use of lifejackets.

