Ondo ex-deputy gov, Ajayi finally returns vehicles to govt | Ripples Nigeria

The former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has finally returned the three government’s vehicles in his possession.

Ajayi, who represented the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in last year’s governorship election in the state, left the All Progressives Congress (APC) over a strain in his relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The state government later petitioned the state’s Commissioner of Police to prevail on the ex-deputy governor to return the vehicles in his possession.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, confirmed that Ajayi had returned the vehicles in a statement on Monday in Akure.

He said: “The three vehicles in the custody of the immediate past deputy governor have been retrieved by the Ondo State Government.

“These include a Toyota Landcruiser Jeep, V8, 2019 model, and two Toyota Hilux vans also of the 2019 model.

“While efforts are on to recover any other remaining vehicle(s) still in possession of the former deputy governor, the government expresses gratitude to the security agencies, especially the police, for the most-needed intervention.”

