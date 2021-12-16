Ondo gets new police commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the immediate deployment of Mr. Oyediran Oyeyemi to Ondo State as Commissioner of Police.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the deployment followed the retirement of Mr. Bolaji Salami, the erstwhile commissioner of police in the state, who had completed the statutory 35 years of service in the Nigeria Police.

Until his new appointment, Oyeyemi was the Commissioner of Police in Charge of the Railway Police Command in Lagos.

The statement read: “The new police commissioner joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1990 and holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

“He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria.

“Some of the courses include the Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal), amongst others.

“He has also served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom Commands.”

“The IGP urged new CP to bring his vast administrative, operational, and intelligence gathering experience to bear in consolidating and improving on the achievements of his predecessor.

“The posting takes immediate effect.”

