Ondo goes tough on teachers sending students on private errands

The Ondo State Government has said it would visit heavy sanctions on teachers in the state using students for private work in their homes or farms.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Adebowale, gave the warning on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, adding that pupils were supposed to be in school to study not to help any teacher do private work.

He advised teachers to hire workers to work in their farms instead of using pupils, urging them to desist from using pupils to work in the private farms under the guise of practicals for agricultural studies.

Adebowale said: “We gathered that some teachers in schools in rural areas have formed the habit of using pupils to work in their private farms under the guise of doing agricultural practicals. Some send female pupils to be cooking for them.

“We are sending a warning to teachers to desist from such act. Our office will not hesitate to prosecute any teacher found abusing our children.

“The government is not asking the teachers not to instill discipline. The government does not interfere in the running of schools but we insist the pupils must participate in agricultural practicals in the school farms. We are going to monitor the schools and whoever is found wanting will be sanctioned.

“We will follow the law to sanction teachers. If you take pupils home to go and cook for you, to work on your private farms. We will invoke the law. We recognised the sacrifice of genuine teachers. We insist that nobody will take advantage of our children. Hire private hands to work on your farms. Whoever is caught will not find it funny.”

