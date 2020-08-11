Ondo gov, Akeredolu, inaugurates Amotekun security outfit

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has inaugurated the security outfit codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’ in his domain.

Speaking during the inauguration of the security agency held at the Gani Fawehimi Arcade in Akure the state capital, Akeredolu on Tuesday said that there would be no more room for all kinds of criminalities in the state.

According to him, the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Operation Amotekun will ensure the safety of citizens of the State.

READ ALSO: Osun Amotekun Corps turn back 14 Northern youths hidden inside bus

Recall that a few months ago the bill setting up the security agency was passed into law by the state House of Assembly, and shortly after it was signed into law by the State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

This came days after the Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde approved the lump sum of N60 million (N59,783, 437.50) as grant for the take-off of the State Security Network Agency, codenamed: ‘Operation Amotekun’.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, after the state’s 19th virtual executive meeting, where the executive council approved the fund for the procurement of 3000 units of uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks for new recruits.

Join the conversation

Opinions