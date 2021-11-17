Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, mocks critics, appoints son DG

Months after bragging about making his son his Chief of Staff, Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has dared political stakeholders in the state by appointing him (son) Babajide, the Director General of the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, Governor’s Office (PPIMU).

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, while announcing a list of 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers.

“The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has nominated 14 new commissioners-designate and seven special advisers,” the statement read.

“The commissioner nominees are as follows: Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju (Akoko South East), Otunba Adefarati Gboyega (Akoko South West), Rt Hon Olotu Fatai (Akoko North East), Dr. Julianah Oshadahun (Akoko North West), Otunba Dele Ologun (Akure North), Mr. Sunday Adekunle (Idanre) and Engr. Razaq Obe (Ifedore).

“Others are Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka (Ilaje), Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan (Irele), Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju (Odigbo), Mr. Femi Agagu (Okitipupa), Hon. Akinlosotu (Ondo East), Hon Omolola Fagbemi (Ondo West) and Chief Olayato Aribo (Ose).

“Those nominated for the position of Special Advisers include the following: Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole, Dr. (Mrs) Wunmi Egbayelo Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye Felix, Dr. Ajibayo Adeyeye, Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Oyeniyi Oseni.

“In the same vein, the governor appointed Mr. Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

Read also: Akeredolu calls for designation of assault, bombing, others as terrorism

“The names of the nominees, especially the position of commissioner, will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

“All nominated/appointed persons will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes. Mr Governor wishes all nominated persons the best of luck,” the statement reads.

The appointment of Akeredolu’s son as a DG comes months after the governor had claimed Babajide had worked harder than many during his campaign and that there was nothing anyone could do if he decided to appoint him as his Chief of Staff.

While speaking at a dinner to mark his third year in office in March 2020. Akeredolu had said his son deserved any appointment he gets because he was a key member of his campaign team and had worked harder than most members of the team.

“When somebody says Baba (Babajide) is this, I just laugh at them. If I wanted to make Baba my chief of staff, he can be; did you do more than him in the campaign?

“Ask yourself, how many of you did more than Baba in the campaign? How many?

“The young boy was going everywhere and all of us saw him but we decided not to because he wouldn’t want it.

“My son is satisfied, that’s why. If he is not, I will put him somewhere, there is nothing anybody can do. I will put him there, there is nothing you can do. Is he not my son? Is he not from Ondo state? Has he not worked?” Akeredolu had said.

