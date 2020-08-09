Ondo gov, Akeredolu, raises alarm over alleged sponsored smear campaigns

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has raised an alarm over alleged sponsored smear campaigns by his political opponents which he said, are aimed at discrediting his administration ahead of the governorship election set for October 10.

Governor Akeredolu, who made the claim on Saturday while speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, said that the plot was being sponsored “by a desperate politician whose next political leaning in readiness for the October 10 governorship election still remains shrouded in a web of conspiratorial intrigues.”

According to him, desperate politicians have packaged lies and inciting thought lines to be planted as stories in about three national papers to discredit the good works of his administration.

He however noted that the smear campaigns were not unusual, especially in the light of the frustration that has persistently challenged the treacherous moves of such persons behind the lies and blackmail.

Governor Akeredolu said; “These civil servants cannot forget in a hurry, level of incurable poverty they were subjected before now.

“It should be further noted that the post primary scenario within the APC has been that of harmony and cohesion. The leaders of the party, including very serious aspirants are on same page with the Governor to confront these political mercenaries who have chosen the path of perfidy.

“The Governor will not be distracted by the activities and antics of those who have become victims of their incurable desperation and lust for power with tainted integrity and demonstrated incompetence,” he concluded.

