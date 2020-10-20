Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, shuts down schools over EndSARS protests

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered the immediate closure of schools across the state amid the protests by youths under the #EndSARS campaign against police brutality.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, who informed that the directive was issued a few hours after parents in the state urged the state government to close all schools for the safety of the children.

The Education Commissioner said, “Mr Governor has directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 be closed for the meantime from tomorrow 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

He added that parents and the public are to note the directive and all schools are to comply immediately.

“Any inconvenience is regretted, while the State Government would ensure the resumption of our schools as soon as possible,” Agagu added.

This came hours after the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi denied reports making the rounds that he is set to resign this week describing the rumour as a figment of the imagination of the writers.

Ajayi who distanced himself from the speculation in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, in Akure on Tuesday dispelled the rumour and accused Governor Akeredolu of sponsoring the report.

