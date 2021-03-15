Ondo gov assigns portfolios to four new commissioners | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assigned portfolios to four new commissioners in the state.

The commissioners were sworn in on Monday.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said Akeredolu urged the commissioners to commence their duties immediately.

The statement read: “The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Mr. Charles Titiloye, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, Commissioner for Finance.

“Others are – Mr. Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation; and Raimi Aminu, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.”

Akeredolu was inaugurated for the second term in office last month.

