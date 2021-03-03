Ondo gov sacks political aides | Ripples Nigeria

The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked some political appointees in the state.

Akeredolu, however, appointed new persons to replace the sacked government officials.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode Olatunde, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said the affected officials were Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

The statement read: “Governor Akeredolu has appointed Bola Alabi as the new Chief of Protocol, and Mrs. Olufunke Bisi Aruna as the Deputy Chief of Protocol.

“The Governor also approved that Mr. Kunle Adebayo and his two other committee members should continue to superintend over the affairs of the OSRC Media Group as Chairman and members of the committee.

“Mr. Bayo Olafusi has equally been nominated as a member of the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission. His name is being forwarded to the Ondo State House of Assembly for confirmation.”

“Others appointment made by Governor Akeredolu are Prince Olusegun Omojuwa – Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor; Dr. Doyin Odebowale – Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties and Strategy; Pastor Akin Olotu – Senior Special Assistant (Agriculture); and Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo – Senior Special Assistant (Security).

“Dapo Aruwajoye – Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communications); Ojo Oyewamide – Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity); Leke Akeredolu – Special Assistant (Media Relations); and Mary Agidi – Special Assistant (Media) completed the list.”

