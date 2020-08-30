Ondo governorship aspirant dumps APC for ZLP

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Olanrewaju Kazeem, on Saturday joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The lawyer, who is also a member of the APC Unity Forum in the state, had stepped down from the governorship race for another aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke.

At a ceremony in Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East local government area of the state, he urged the people to vote for the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, in the election.

He said: “Agboola Ajayi is the only alternative and solution to the bad and dysfunctional government of Akeredolu government in Ondo State.”

