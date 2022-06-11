News
Ondo govt cancels Democracy Day celebrations due to terrorist attacks
In honour of those who died during a terrorist attack on parishioners at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on Sunday, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has cancelled this year’s Democracy Day celebrations in the state.
On Saturday, Akeredolu announced the cancellation in a series of tweets on his Twitter profile, claiming it was to give Ondo people time to grieve the departed.
The state government, on Wednesday, released a revised figure for the number of people killed in the terrorist attack on churchgoers.
In a statement, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, claimed the number of victims had risen to 127 as of Tuesday midnight, with 40 confirmed dead.
Read also:Death toll in Owo massacre rises to over 100, as hospitals appeal for blood donation
Ajaka had revealed, “The situation report as at 12 midnight, on Tuesday 7/6/22 at St. Louis Hospital, Owo, 39 people were involved and 13 deaths (confirmed). At the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, a total number of persons involved is 84 and number of corpses in the FMC mortuary is 25; female, 17, and eight males.”
However, Akeredolu on Saturday said the state would be suspending the June 12 celebration in honour of the victims.
“In honour of the victims of the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the Ondo State Government has cancelled this year’s June 12 celebration.
“The cancellation is to enable the people of Ondo State to mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.”
— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 11, 2022
