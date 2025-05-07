Ondo govt denies grabbing farmers’ lands for private use

The Ondo State Government has dismissed allegations by cocoa farmers in Odigbo Local Government Area that it forcibly sold off their farmlands in the Oluwa Forest Reserve to a private firm, insisting the claims are “misleading and politically motivated.”

On Sunday, a crowd of angry farmers took to the streets, accusing SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, and by extension, the state government, of destroying their cocoa plantations under the guise of a land acquisition. Protesters pointed fingers at Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, the former CEO of SAO Agro-Allied and current Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, alleging his involvement in the takeover.

But in a statement issued Wednesday, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, strongly denied any wrongdoing by the state or Mr. Sotinrin.

“Mr. Sotinrin is not involved in the acquisition process,” the statement clarified. “He is currently serving at the federal level, and any attempt to tie him to the land dispute is a deliberate smear campaign.”

The government explained that SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited has operated within a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework since 2021, with its agro-industrial developments approved and monitored by the state. The firm, it added, had not engaged in illegal takeovers.

Read Also: Atiku challenges Tinubu to swap Escalade for Nigerian-made cars to prove ‘Nigeria First’ commitment

Addressing the farmers’ concerns, the government maintained that some of the aggrieved parties had breached land use agreements by exceeding designated boundaries and encroaching on protected zones.

“These actions pose serious environmental and security concerns,” the statement read. “Many of these farmers ignored clearly defined parameters, and some have encroached without proper authorization.”

The government also debunked accusations against the governor’s aide, Mr. Rotimi Akinsola, the Senior Special Assistant on Agribusiness, who had been named by protesters as allegedly complicit in the matter.

“Akinsola’s mandate is to attract large-scale agricultural investments, not to dispossess citizens,” Adeniyan said. “Accusations against him are not only false but reflect a misunderstanding of his role and the broader goals of the administration.”

While reiterating that the administration had acted within legal boundaries — even in the face of ongoing litigation — the statement affirmed that the government would not shy away from engaging in dialogue with affected communities.

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law, environmental sustainability, and agricultural development,” it stated. “Our doors remain open to meaningful conversations with all stakeholders.”

“We’re not asking for much,” one protester said during the demonstration. “We just want to farm in peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now