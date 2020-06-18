Ondo govt reacts to report of jubilation by Akeredolu’s supporters over Oshiomhole’s suspension

The Ondo State government on Thursday described as mischievous, reports that there were jubilations in the state after the Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.

The appellate court had on Tuesday upheld the verdict of the FCT High Court, Lugbe, which on March 4 asked Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC chairman until the court ruled on the substantive suit filed against him by six members of the party in Edo State.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this at a press conference in Akure, said well-meaning members of the party were concerned about the development of the party when the Appeal Court delivered its verdict.

He said: “The level of concern may vary but as leaders and members of APC in Ondo State we were greatly concerned not because of any personal reason but because we felt that the party didn’t need whatever intrigues that may shake the table at this point in time.

“So, like every other member of the party nationwide, we were all concerned. We found it very shocking when a news item that was promoted in one of these platforms said that supporters of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu were jubilating over the decision of the Appeal Court.

“We have resolved that we must put the record straight. We are coming to this point not because we were rattled by the report but we see it as a very untoward part and it is a trajectory we must stop from flourishing.

“The author of that report in all intents and purposes wanted to create an un-existing frosty relationship between Mr. Governor and the leadership of the APC.

“By every standard and by every yardstick that could be deployed to measure anything, Mr. Governor is the leader of the party and as such, he will be so disturbed if there are crisis in the party.

“So, we found the report very unpleasant. We saw the report as a product of a willful machination by an unimportant journalist. That is if at all he is a journalist.”

