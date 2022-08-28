News
Ondo govt stops teachers from enrolling children in private schools
The Ondo State government has restrained public school teachers in the state from enrolling their children in private schools.
The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in the state, Victor Olabintan, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Akure.
He said the decision followed dwindling population of pupils in public primary schools across the state.
READ ALSO: Ondo Assembly sacks two APC lawmakers for ‘hobnobbing with the opposition’
The statement read: “The government condemned in strong terms the attitude of some teachers taking their biological children to private schools and ruled that it has become an offence for any public school teachers to take their wards to private schools.
“Ondo State government will not relent in its efforts at upgrading school standard as well as its personnel.
“It called on the Education Secretary in the 18 local government areas in the state not to hesitate in reporting any teacher found wanting in their duty post for possible sanction.”
