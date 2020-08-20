Ondo govt to reduce tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said on Thursday the state government would reduce tuition fees paid by students at state-owned higher institutions in the state.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this when members of the national executive committee of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) visited him at his office in Akure, said he had commenced an investigation into fees paid by students in other state-owned institutions with a view to effecting a reduction in the state.

The governor said: “At my last meeting with you, I said I would find out where they are paying less than what we charge here.

“What we found out was that for those newly admitted, we still charge the lowest in tuition but for the second year and all, we have state-owned institutions that charge lesser than us.

“And if not for this issue of COVID-19, we would have decided to reduce it. We will reduce it. We will make sure that by next week we make an announcement on the fee.

“It’s not a matter for political gains. I know by the time we announce it they will turn it to a political issue.”

