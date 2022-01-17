Ondo govt warns teachers on extortion

The Ondo State government on Monday warned teachers against extorting parents and guardians in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agugu, who gave the warning in a statement in Akure, some teachers had been indulging in the act and making nonsense of the government’s intervention programmes for poor students in the state.

The statement read: “This is despite the state government’s decision to pay WAEC fees for students in the state’s public schools.

“It must be reiterated for the benefit of all that the total approved collectibles for Public Secondary Schools are N4,450 for Returning Students and N5,800 for New Students.

“For Final Year Students, an additional payment of N2,800 has also been approved as Administrative and Practical Charges. Any other payment demanded from parents and guardians are illegal and unauthorised.

“Government, therefore, enjoins all stakeholders to be vigilant and report any of such confirmed extortion to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.”

