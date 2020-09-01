ONDO GUBER: ADC denies endorsing ZLP’s Ajayi

The purported endorsement of the candidacy of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), by the African Democratic Party (ADC), has been denied by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo.

In a statement on Monday by Kolapo, titled ‘ADC disowns ‘purported’ adoption of Ajayi, ZLP candidate’, he said the group of individuals masquerading as ADC members who endorsed the ZLP candidate did not represent the party.

He also described the report of the purported endorsement of Ajayi as “fake and utterly mischievous, in view of the fact that those involved are not known to either the State or National executives of the party.”

Read also: ONDO GUBER: NBC frowns at disobedience of COVID-19 guidelines by politicians

It further said ADC’s popularity among Ondo indigenes, which had produced House of Representatives members, including Abiola Makinde, could not be played up for pecuniary reasons by rascals in search of a political platform to actualise their sinister motives.

The statement reads in part: “As a party with integrity, we distance ourselves from the purported adoption of another party’s candidate. Prince Dapo Adelegan, the Governorship Candidate of ADC in Ondo State, remains the best the state has to offer in terms of the promise to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo State.

“We stand solidly by our candidate and assure members and stakeholders of victory in the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions