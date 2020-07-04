ONDO GUBER: Akeredolu distances self from bottles of Whiskey branded ‘Aketi Whiskey’

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday dismissed reports linking him with branded bottles of whiskey seen on social media platforms.

The bottle of whiskey allegedly carrying the Ondo State logo and labelled “Aketi Whiskey” has been touted as part of Akeredolu’s second term campaign strategy.

However, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide and titled: “Plan To Blackmail Akeredolu With Customized Whisky Uncovered,” the governor said he knew nothing about the whiskey bottle and described the claim as a plot by his political detractors to blackmail him.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report.

Akeredolu added that the plot by those behind the production of the whiskey would not be successful.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Governor does not require to produce customized drinks of that nature for his re-election. Neither has he commissioned any associate, friend, or even aides to embark on such a wasteful venture.

“This is more so, that Governor Akeredolu’s modest and non-ostentatious lifestyle has never been in doubt.

“It appears inconceivable to pre-empt the outcome of any investigation in respect of this distasteful act. All the same, it is pertinent to let the general public know that those behind this grand plot are desperate power-mongers who will stop at nothing to create despicable and imaginary scenarios to play their game.”

