ONDO GUBER: Akeredolu sacks deputy governor’s aides

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has sacked all the aides attached to the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, less than 24 hours after his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The sack of the deputy governor’s aides was announced in two separate statements signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye.

The first statement reads: ”The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has relieved Mr. Allen Sowore of his appointment with immediate effect.

”Until his sack, Mr. Sowore was a Special Assistant to the governor on New Media.

”Mr. Sowore is advised to submit all government’s properties in his possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The second statement, caming some hours after, announced the sack of six aides of the embattled Ajayi, including those attached to his wife.

It reads: ”The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has relieved the following aides of their appointments.

“The affected aides are: Mr. Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Samuel Sam Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Mr. Tokunbo Omotunmise TK Phobia, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor )

”The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale had invited the affected aides to a meeting via a letter signed by one Somo Ogunlade, the Director(Finance& Admin/Political & Economic Affairs)

The letter reads: ”l have been directed to invite your good self to a meeting with the Chief of Staff to Mr. Governor in his office scheduled on Tuesday,23rd June 2020 by 12.00 noon.”

The aides however were said to have stayed away from the meeting following alleged plan by political thugs to lynch them.

