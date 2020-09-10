ONDO GUBER: APC, Akeredolu have failed the people —Dep Gov Ajayi

The candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, for the Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has declared that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu have failed the people.

Ajayi, who is also the deputy governor of the state, said this on Wednesday when he received former PDP members in Okitipupa Local Government, led by a former governorship aspirant, Mr. Banji Okunomo and an ex-chairman of the local government, Mr. Solomon Bitire.

He stated that he would emerge victorious in the October 10 governorship election, vowing to defeat Governor Akeredolu and candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

Ajayi further accused the ruling party and the Governor of lacklustre performance, adding that the “PDP had no structure to win election in Ondo State.”

Ajayi also accused the PDP, a party he joined and was defeated at the primaries of having “breached the zoning arrangement and would, therefore, be punished by voters.”

According to Ajayi, who dumped the APC following a long battle with the Governor, the “achievements of Akeredolu in the last three and a half years fell short of people’s expectations.”

