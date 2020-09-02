ONDO GUBER: APC denies PDP’s allegations of buying PVCs from commercial motorcyclists

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it is buying Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from commercial motorcycle operators” ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The APC while reacting to the allegations made by the PDP which was contained in a statement issued by the opposition party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, in Akure on Tuesday, dismissed the allegation, saying the PDP had become jittery.

The PDP in the statement alleged that; “The PDP in Ondo State, has it on good authority that the APC-led government is inviting commercial motorcycle operators in the state to the Government House to submit their PVCs in exchange for money.

“We wish to remind the Motorcycle operators that such a development is only aimed at further impoverishing and denying them of their social responsibility”, the party had said.

However, the APC in a swift reply by the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, yesterday said; “Our party does not need to collect PVCs ahead of the election. The jittery opposition had withdrawn from the race before it led its unsuspecting supporters on an endless ego trip.”

This came after one of the APC aspirants, Olanrewaju Kazeem, on Saturday joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The lawyer, who is also a member of the APC Unity Forum in the state, had stepped down from the governorship race for another aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke.

