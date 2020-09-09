ONDO GUBER: Dep Gov, Ajayi, replies Akeredolu for describing him as a betrayer, neophyte & nincompoop

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has taken a swipe at his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for describing him as a betrayal, neophyte and a nincompoop.

Ajayi who is governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, while responding to Akeredolu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in Akure said governor Akeredolu’s; “reckless gaffe is a continuation of his fruitless and sterile efforts to demean the constitutionally established office of the Deputy Governor and his person. “The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi is not surprised at this latest castigation of his person by Mr Governor.

“This has been the favourite tactics of Akeredolu and now that he’s frustrated by the people’s obvious rejection of his reelection bid, it’s expected that he would not desist on the road to infamy and perfidy.

“Governor Akeredolu is notorious for having a loose tongue, fueled most times by Dutch courage.

“His verbal attacks on notable leaders, particularly whenever they disagree with his clannish myopic world view are well established.

“Therefore, it is in his character to hurl verbal grenades which are usually undignifying of his age, person, professional calling and the political office he currently occupies.

“Again, Akeredolu’s macabre dance of shame on national television on Monday, September 7, 2020, where he called the Deputy a “neophyte” and other unprintable names vindicates the Deputy Governor’s assessment of the governor as a man without character; a certified and egomaniac misfit, whom the gods have promoted above his character and capacity to govern a decent state like Ondo.

“Like the biblical Saul, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN has become intimidated, angry and envious of the past achievements, present acceptance and the daily rising profile of the Deputy Governor as the October 10 Governorship election approaches.

“The Deputy Governor as a thorough bred and cultured person/politician, who has climbed through the political ladder: has refrained himself from joining issues with Governor Akeredolu who must not drag himself or who has already dragged himself into political mud because of the signal he is already receiving as a total rejection from the masses of Ondo state, due to His style of Nepotic, parochial and family claimed government, as their private estate.

“For someone who was a formal ward Chairman default SDP, as a former supervisor, former caretaker chairman of Ese Odo local government, who later enjoyed the mandate of his people and was elected as Executive chairman of the same local government, Elected member of the National Assembly, who was appointed Chairman House Committee on NDDC, then an elected Deputy Governor of Ondo State and now the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), takes serious notice of an exception to the absolute disrespect and unrelenting verbal assault on his person, current office and his status as the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

“More than ever before, the good people of Ondo State will now agree that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN is undeserving of their mandate and votes.

Ajayi added that; “Akeredolu has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is a man/leader without character that can only bring disgrace to Ondo State in the comity of states.

