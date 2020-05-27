ONDO GUBER: I can’t step down for Akeredolu, ex-party chair, Kekemeke insists

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Isaac Kekemeke has vowed not to step down for incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu or any other aspirant in the party as the race hots up for the party’s ticket.

Kekemeke, a former Chairman of the APC in the state, said this when he spoke to journalists in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday.

The governorship aspirant also explained that he was not a fan of any zoning arrangement, saying the state deserved the best man for the job irrespective of which part of the state he came from.

Read also: ONDO: APC Unity Forum leader decamps, pitches tent with Gov Akeredolu’s camp

He said: “I want that job so that we can create an environment for the citizens to thrive. We want to use ICT to maximally impact government resources on the human capital development and natural endowment to create wealth.

“I want to be governor so that for once over a long time we can put the people first and every action or inaction of government will be determined by the best interest of the majority of the people.

“I want children to have free and compulsory education. I want to create quality and affordable health care. I want that job so that we can feed ourselves.

“The N10bn we expend on food stays here. I want to create agro-allied industries. I want to explore the tourism potential. I want our people to feel in a direct way and direct manner the impact of government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions