ONDO GUBER: INEC seeks to eradicate ‘do or die’ attitude, vote-buying

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has informed that it is doing everything within its capacity to eradicate ‘do or die’ attitude and the menace of vote-buying ahead of the Ondo governorship election set for October 10.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju who assured that the electoral process will be conclusive and acceptable.

Akeju who was speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day advocacy and voter education training for youths in the state, said that INEC was committed to the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.

READ ALSO: INEC to hold bye-elections in Lagos October 31

He said; “I want to assure you that the INEC is more than ever before, committed to the conduct of a free, fair, credible, conclusive and acceptable election in Ondo State, come Saturday, October 10, 2020, in line with international best practices.

“Furthermore, the commission is working very hard towards eradicating the ‘do or die’ attitude, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process,” Akeju noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions