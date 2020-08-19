Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO GUBER: INEC seeks to eradicate ‘do or die’ attitude, vote-buying

August 19, 2020
Paucity of funds may affect conduct of Bayelsa, Kogi polls - INEC
By Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has informed that it is doing everything within its capacity to eradicate ‘do or die’ attitude and the menace of vote-buying ahead of the Ondo governorship election set for October 10.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju who assured that the electoral process will be conclusive and acceptable.

Akeju who was speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day advocacy and voter education training for youths in the state, said that INEC was committed to the conduct of a free and fair election in the state.

READ ALSO: INEC to hold bye-elections in Lagos October 31

He said; “I want to assure you that the INEC is more than ever before, committed to the conduct of a free, fair, credible, conclusive and acceptable election in Ondo State, come Saturday, October 10, 2020, in line with international best practices.

“Furthermore, the commission is working very hard towards eradicating the ‘do or die’ attitude, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the electoral process,” Akeju noted.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!