ONDO GUBER: INEC warns officials | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned its staff members against any form of misconduct ahead of the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election set for October 10.

The commission issued the warning on Wednesday through Mrs. Feyi Saseyi, Acting Director, INEC headquarters, Abuja, who cautioned against any form of violence during the governorship election.

Mrs. Saseyi therefore appealed to staff members of the electoral body to ensure that they resolve all conflicts that may arise in the field before it escalates to crisis at the polling units.

Speaking during a capacity building programme for heads of department, units and electoral officers held in Akure, Mrs Saseyi said that conflict may arise during the electoral process but added that INEC is ready to conduct a fair and conflict-free election.

She said; “It has become imperative for all INEC staff, especially those at the field during elections, to intervene when there is a dispute on the spot.

“Dispute may arise in many forms, staff should be equipped to intervene quickly so that disputes can be resolved before it degenerates into a crisis,” Saseyi added.

