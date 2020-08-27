ONDO GUBER: NBC frowns at disobedience of COVID-19 guidelines by politicians

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has raised eyebrows over the flagrant flouting of COVID-19 protocols by politicians in Ondo State ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The observation was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Acting Director-General, NBC, Prof Armstrong Idachaba, who said that politicians were more concerned with the business of politics than the pandemic without observing the laid-down precautions.

Prof Idachaba who was speaking at the commission’s stakeholders’ meeting on political broadcasts in Akure, the state capital, also stressed that the virus was still very much around.

He said; “Ondo State governorship election is coming at this trying time when we are still battling with the common enemy, COVID-19.

“Let us be mindful that the threat of the virus is still real. Broadcasters must work safe and stay safe.”

This came after NBC reeled out eight guidelines for political broadcasts ahead of the forthcoming Edo and Ondo State elections.

The guidelines which came barely 24-hours after the commission fined a radio station with N5 million over alleged hate speech promotion, mandates broadcast stations not to commercialise political news.

