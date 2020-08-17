ONDO GUBER: No PDP Gov supporting Ajayi —Southwest chairman

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in the South-West, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, has denied reports that some governors elected on the platform of the party are supporting the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi for the Ocrober 10 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) before moving to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after failing at the party’s primary, is the candidate of the ZLP for the election.

Ogungbenro, who made the denial in a statement on Sunday, challenged the authors of what he called misleading reports to provide evidence that any PDP governor was backing Ajayi.

He said: “PDP will never work with a renegade and political turncoat whose ambition is not grounded in reality. It is a mark of hypocrisy for those who could not abide by the result of a free and fair governorship primary to be planting fake news in the media suggesting that they are being sponsored by PDP governors in other states.

“For the avoidance of doubt, PDP governors, members in Ondo State and the good people of Ondo State are all solidly behind the candidate of our party, Eyitayo Jegede. They are doing everything within their power and within the laws of the land to ensure that he emerges the governor of Ondo State.”

