ONDO GUBER POLL: SDP, APGA, nine other parties merge with PDP to sack Akeredolu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and nine other political parties have merged and collapsed their structure with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, with the development, may have received some boost in his efforts to wrest power from incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coming together of the eleven political parties was made public during a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday.

The Ondo State chairman of the SDP, Oladele Ogunbameru, who spoke on behalf of others, explained that the merger followed the resolve of the political parties to enthrone good governance in the state.

