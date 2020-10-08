ONDO GUBER: Too much violence, people scared to attend political rallies —Mimiko

A former Ondo State Governor, and the national leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Segun Mimiko, has condemned the lingering violence in the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Mimiko who expressed worry ahead of the election in a statement issued in Owo during a ZLP rally on Wednesday, lamented that at least five persons died in recent weeks during political violence.

While addressing the crowd at the ZLP rally in Owo, Mimiko asked parties why their “members are using guns to pursue members of rival political parties” and further berated the use of students’ shuttle buses for election campaigns.

“Our party believes that government projects are for the benefit of the people. They should know that there is life after office.”

Mimiko also expressed confidence that the ZLP candidate and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is contesting against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede, flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win the governorship election.

