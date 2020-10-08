Latest Politics

ONDO GUBER: Too much violence, people scared to attend political rallies —Mimiko

October 8, 2020
Ex-Gov Mimiko joins presidential race
By Ripples Nigeria

A former Ondo State Governor, and the national leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Segun Mimiko, has condemned the lingering violence in the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Mimiko who expressed worry ahead of the election in a statement issued in Owo during a ZLP rally on Wednesday, lamented that at least five persons died in recent weeks during political violence.

While addressing the crowd at the ZLP rally in Owo, Mimiko asked parties why their “members are using guns to pursue members of rival political parties” and further berated the use of students’ shuttle buses for election campaigns.

READ ALSO: PDP attacks Gov Akeredolu for allegedly declaring Mimiko, Kumuyi, his ‘enemies for life’

“Our party believes that government projects are for the benefit of the people. They should know that there is life after office.”

Mimiko also expressed confidence that the ZLP candidate and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who is contesting against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede, flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will win the governorship election.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */