ONDO GUBER: We’re working to ensure early opening of polls, declaration of results –INEC | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it is working to ensure early opening of polls and declaration of results, especially in the riverine areas, during the governorship election in Ondo State set for October 10.

This was revealed on Thursday by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu when he met with the major traditional rulers in the state in preparation for the forthcoming election.

He said that the commission will pay particular attention to areas that have difficult terrains so that it could deploy materials early and get the results out of these places in good time.

Prof Yakubu said; “Just yesterday, we discovered that between Ese-Odo and Ilaje, we have 270 polling units that are riverine areas.

“So, we have to quickly mobilise the boats and to get the results out early.

“The last time we have the support that we need because the boats that we use to move materials and to bring results back have no headlights, so, they are hardly used at night, but the Navy provided support because their boats have illumination.

“Fortunately, the law empowers the commission to seek the support of the military in moving materials to locations.

“So, I assure you that we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that we deploy promptly and will also get results out to the state capital in good time.

“The longer it takes to make a declaration; people will begin to assume something fishy is about to happen with the result.

“So, we will ensure that results are promptly deployed and declared to restore people’s confidence on the electoral system,” he added.

