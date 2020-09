ONDO GUBER: ZLP denies plan to collapse structure into another party | Ripples Nigeria

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State has denied that it is planning to collapse its structure for another political party and urged members of the public to disregard such report.

Publicity Secretary of the ZLP, Mr Felix Olatunde, in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure, said the report was concocted and circulated by opposition elements who are afraid of the party’s popularity in the state.

The party also reiterated the commitment of its leaders and members to the Agboola Ajayi candidacy

The statement by the ZLP reads thus; “For the umpteenth time, the Zenith Labour Party wishes to state that our leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, is busy working to rally local and national support for our party and our candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

“He (Mimiko) will not succumb to any pressure, real or imagined, to support any other candidate, as reported in one of the national dailies,” Olatunde said.

According to him, the party’s candidate has been busy engaging and debating his plans and programmes with the people of the state, with the single focus of winning the election and replacing the Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government.

He also said that ZLP had no intention to collapse its structure in favour of any other party or work for another party.

“We welcome all who may wish to join us to work for the election of Agboola Ajayi as governor of Ondo State.

“We restate the above as a result of the consistent falsehood being pushed into the media to weaken our unity and create doubts in the hearts of the electorate.

“We, in particular, say that the story in the national newspaper is false in its entirety.

“Again, Mimiko is working to rally local and national support for our candidate, who obviously has become the strongest to oust the underperforming government of Rotimi Akeredolu,” the statement added.

