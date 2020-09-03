ONDO: Gunmen abduct CMD, two others

Some unknown gunmen have kidnapped the Medical Director of the Ondo State General Hospital, Ido Ani in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun.

The hoodlums also abducted two other people who are workers of the hospital alongside the medical doctor.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted on a bad portion of Ipele-Ido Ani road on Monday evening and their whereabouts are yet unknown.

A source said the driver of the vehicle conveying the victims was shot in the arm while escaping from the scene.

He was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The source said the hoodlums were yet to contact the families of the victims on the issue of ransom.

According to the police spokesperson in the State, Mr Ter-Leo Ikoro, efforts are already in place to rescue the victims. He said police officers are currently combing the forest.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

