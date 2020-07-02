Ondo health commissioner dies of covid-19

Emerging reports say the Ondo State commissioner for health, Wahab Adegbenro has died from complications associated with the dreaded covid-19.

The commissioner, it was learnt, had been sick since contracting the dreaded virus before his death on Thursday morning.

Wahab, who was also the chairman of Ondo State Council of All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim Members, died at the age of 65.

His death came as the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Since its breakout in Nigeria in February, COVID-19 has infected and killed several prominent Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

