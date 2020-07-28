Ondo holds local council election August 22

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) has fixed the state’s local council election for August 22.

The election was initially slated for April, but the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country forced the commission to postpone the exercise indefinitely.

The Chairman of OSIEC, Prof. Yomi Dinakin, who disclosed this to journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Akure, Monday, said the choice of the date was in compliance with Section 25 of the Electoral Act which conferred the power to determine the date of the election on the commission.

READ ALSO: Fasua emerges SDP governorship candidate in Ondo

He said: “Notice is hereby given that the poll for chairmanship and councilorship elections shall hold on Saturday, 22nd of August, 2020.

“Accreditation and voting start at 8:00 a.m. on that day and closes 3:00 p.m to give room for collation. All vehicular movement shall be restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period.

“There shall be no open campaign rallies and there should be no mass congregation of persons. Contestants are enjoined to use social media, electronic, print, and others to canvass for votes within the stipulated period of the campaign.”

Join the conversation

Opinions