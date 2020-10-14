ONDO: If Ajayi has honour, he should resign and leave as Dep Governor –Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that if his estranged deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has honour, he should resign and if he doesn’t, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will take a decision on him because he is no longer a member of the party.

Governor Akeredolu stated this on Tuesday while speaking to State House correspondents after being presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

Akeredolu who called on the deputy governor to vacate the post said that even if Ajayi does not resign, his days were numbered as a new administration will soon be sworn-in, adding however that if the deputy governor shows contrite, he was ready to receive him with open arms.

While reacting to his claim before the governorship election that he had an enemy for life, Governor Akeredolu said; “All those things are political statements. Do I want to have enemies for life? I say no. Now that God has done it, he has proven to everybody that He is God, so who am I to keep enemies for life. They are welcome any day, there is no problem. I don’t have enemies for life any longer.”

On how he would cope living with the deputy that ran against him in the election, he said, “Well I am sure as journalists; all of you would have watched that film, “Living with an Enemy”. There is a way you will live with your enemy and there is no problem, I known now that we have drubbed him sufficiently well, he will probably be able to come back and at least apologize for his sins, if he is contrite, there is no problem.

“God has given us victory who am I to harbour enmity against anybody, it is not necessary. So if he comes back, if he has honour anyway, he should resign and leave as Deputy Governor if he has honour. But if he decides not to if opportunities are there, I am sure the party will take a decision on him because he is no longer in our party, he has gone to another party.

“He has been in three parties within a month, wonderful man. From APC to PDP, from PDP to ZLP, he is a wonderful man. So, for me, I have nothing against him but I can tell you, we will be able to live with him if he wants to remain that way. If he stays back in his ZLP, we will live with him. It will soon fly off, the days he is thinking that is long is not long, and his days are numbered. Another journey will start in February.” Governor Akeredolu noted.

