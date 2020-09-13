ONDO INEC OFFICE FIRE: PDP suspects foul play by APC to rig guber poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the mysterious fire-outbreak which engulfed the Ondo State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a plot by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to rig the election.

The claim was made on Saturday by the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, who expressed worry over the fire incident which gutted over 500 card readers.

Tambuwal, during the Ondo PDP campaign flag-off on Saturday, said the party suspected foul play from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in order to rig the poll, prompting it to trigger the inferno, which engulfed the ICT unit of the commission on Thursday

READ ALSO: ONDO INEC OFFICE FIRE: PDP raises posers, demands full report of cause

“The PDP will not allow the APC to rig the opposition party out of the Ondo election,” the Sokoto State Governor said.

He therefore, called on INEC to investigate the fire incident.

Reacting to the development, the chairman INEC, Mahmood Yakubu had said that the Ondo State governorship election would hold as scheduled notwithstanding the fire incident at its head office in Ondo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions