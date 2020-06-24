ONDO: INEC rejects APC’s notice for governorship primaries

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday rejected the notice for governorship primaries sent to it by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated June 22, 2020, signed by its Secretary, Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony and addressed to the APC national chairman, the commission said it rejected the notice because it was signed by only the party’s acting national secretary.

INEC said the APC violated the commission’s guidelines, which require that such notice should be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

It, therefore, asked the party to issue a fresh notice that would comply with its guidelines.

The letter read: “Please refer to your letter with reference APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/013 which was received by the commission on June 18, 2020.

“The commission notes that your notice scheduling the conduct of APC Ondo State governorship primary on July 20, 2020, was signed by only the acting national secretary.

“This is contrary to the provision of Article 4.4 of the commission’s regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries which requires that such notices shall be jointly signed by the national chairman and national secretary of the political party.

“Accordingly, your party is advised to issue an appropriate notice for the conduct of its Ondo State governorship primary in line with relevant provisions of the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of party primaries.”

