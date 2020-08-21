ONDO LG POLLS: Many injured as APC, ADC supporters clash

Clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political parties has left many injured.
The clash happened Thursday evening at the Yaba Area of Ondo town.
Though details of the clash were still sketchy when this report was filed, many people reportedly sustained serious injuries while no less than 15 vehicles were vandalised.
The clash happened ahead of the local government election in the state slated for this Saturday, August 22.
