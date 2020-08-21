Latest Ondo Decides 2020 Politics

ONDO LG POLLS: Many injured as APC, ADC supporters clash

August 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political parties has left many injured.

The clash happened Thursday evening at the Yaba Area of Ondo town.

Though details of the clash were still sketchy when this report was filed, many people reportedly sustained serious injuries while no less than 15 vehicles were vandalised.

The clash happened ahead of the local government election in the state slated for this Saturday, August 22.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

