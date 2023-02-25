Ondo LP laments missing party logo on ballot papers, demands shift in elections

The Ondo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has lamented the omission of the party’s logo from the ballot papers sent to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party’s state secretary, Abiodun Agbaje, while addressing newsmen called on INEC to postpone the election in seven House of Representatives and one senatorial areas across the state, until the needful was done by the electoral body.

Agbaje who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital, alleged that the omission by INEC “was a deliberate act to disenfranchise our supporters”.

He listed the seven House of Representatives areas where the party’s logo were missing to include Owo/ Ose Federal Constituency, Akoko South West/ East, Akure North/South, Akiko North-East/ West, Ilaje/Ese-Odo, Okitipupa/ lrele, Ondo East/ West.

Agbaje said; “the omission of the Labour Party logo in the ballot papers sent to Ondo State for Senate and House of Representative election was a deliberate act to disenfranchise our supporters.

“The deliberate act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is aimed at disenfranchising us.

“On 2nd of February 2023, Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to accept the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party in 24 States”, he added.

