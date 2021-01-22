Ondo monarchs side Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen, want South-West govs to tow same path

Traditional rulers in Ondo State, under the aegis of the Ondo State Council of Obas, have called on governors in the South-West to employ relevant laws in tackling the menace of killer herdsmen in the region.

The monarchs were reacting to the imbroglio that has been raging following a seven-day ultimatum given to herders to vacate the forest reserves in Ondo State by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the reaction of the Presidency to the order.

The monarchs also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution his aides to desist from making inciting statements on the security situation in the country after Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had carpeted Akeredolu after he gave the herdsmen the quit notice.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting by the traditional rulers on Thursday in Akure which was read by former Chairman of the council and the Olukare of Ikareland, Oba Akadiri Momoh, the monarchs said Buhari should act like a father “irrespective of ethnic affiliation as well as caution his aides to exercise restraints on issues that borders on insecurity in the country.”

The monarchs also urged “the governors in the South-West region, the South-West caucus in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly to use constitutional means to rein the rampaging criminals masquerading as herdsmen across the region.”

