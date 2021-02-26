Ondo nurses and midwives to begin warning strike | Ripples Nigeria

Ondo Chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, (NANNM) would begin a three-day warning strike, starting March 1 to March 3.

A letter on Thursday signed by NANNM Secretary in Ondo State, Comrade Aina Emmanuel Oluwasegun disclosed this.

This decision is coming as a result of the inability of the state government to fulfill its part of the aggrement to pay hundred per cent of their salaries. The government paid fifty per cent breaching the initial agreement.

The statement reads “Sequel to the meeting the State Executive Council of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, NANNM held on 16th February 2021 which resolved that State Government should:

“Pay 100% salary of January 2017, December 2020, January 2021, 20% balance of December 2016, 50% November 2020 and commencement of New Salary Adjustment for Local Government Nurses within seven working days,” the statement partly read.

“Following the expiration of the seven (7) working days ultimatum without a response from the government you are directed to proceed on three (3) day warning strike from 12midnight on Monday 1st to Wednesday 3rd March 2021 at first instance.”

