Ondo, Ogun suspend crossover services, carnival, clubs over Covid-19 scare

In view of the resurgence of the Covid-19 cases in the country, the Ondo State government has suspended crossover services between December 31 to January 31, while Ogun has restricted attendance in religious houses to 50 per cent of the capacity.

The government also suspended carnivals, clubs and party.

The Chairman, Ondo State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said this in Akure, the state capital.

Fatusi said, “No church service organised in respect of the New Year celebration must exceed 10pm in line with the Federal Government directive on curfew.

“The government and business offices shall continue to open, with strict compliance of COVID-19 precautionary measures; no primary or secondary school in the state shall resume until 18th of January, 2021, markets shall continue operations but with heightened enforcement of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Night clubs and relaxation spots must not operate beyond 10pm; picnics can operate but in open space and adherence to COVID-19 protocols; while anybody above 60 years of age or with existing ailment(s) are strongly advised to remain indoors.”

Read also: El-Rufai goes into isolation again over COVID-19 scare

Meanwhile, in a statement, signed by his Ogun Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the decision was reached after consulting with League of Imams and the Christian Association of Nigeria as well as community leaders to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The governor, also directed civil servants to proceed on Christmas and New Year break from Thursday, 24th December to Monday, January 4th.

He also directed that all schools in the state are to remain closed until January 18, 2021, while all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, recreational centres remain shut till further notice.

Abiodun further directed that all markets are to open strictly between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. while observing all COVID-19 protocols.

Join the conversation

Opinions