Ondo PDP accuses Gov Aiyedatiwa of security failure, demands action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to fulfill his responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the state’s residents, accusing him of failing in his constitutional duty amidst escalating insecurity.

Mr. Leye Igbabo, the party’s state director of media and publicity, issued a statement on Tuesday in Akure, expressing alarm over the persistent killings of innocent citizens by gunmen.

He highlighted that the victims were individuals engaged in their lawful daily activities, striving to provide for their families.

“The party cannot, in all honesty, find reasons why such assailants could operate without any form of resistance for months running, in a state where there is said to be a valid government in place,” Igbabo stated.

Accusing the governor of neglecting his fundamental duty, Igbabo asserted, “Gov. Aiyedatiwa has indeed failed in his constitutional duty as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), in that he can no longer secure and protect the lives and property of citizens of Ondo State. It is heart-wrenching to note that in less than one month, about 50 persons have been gruesomely massacred in various settlements within the state.”

He further expressed concern over the lack of arrests and prosecutions following these incidents, questioning the effectiveness of the state government.

“These killings are one too many and indicative of helplessness, hopelessness and huge compromise of those in the corridor of power in Ondo State,” Igbabo said.

The PDP urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the situation, suggesting that the state government appears incapable of addressing the security challenges.

“The party had been wondering if a government still exists in the state in the face of what he described as unprovoked and unrestrained killings” and that the president must urgently address the situation, “as it appeared that the state government was incapacitated in tackling the menace.”

