Ondo PDP berates Akeredolu for spending N1.5bn on two new cars, lists his failures

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been severely criticised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over his spending of state resources after a recent procurement of two 670 LXE Jeeps valued at N1.5 billion for his personal use and wife, Betty.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Ondo PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei in Akure, the state capital, who bemoaned the alleged financial recklessness as citizens continue to wallow in penury.

“It is on record that each time the governor procures official vehicles, he would buy two. One for himself and the other for his wife.

“These latest wonders on wheels were the third batch of vehicles bought by the Governor since he assumed office about five years ago. It means, on average, two vehicles every two years.

“As we speak, the number of vehicles in the Governor’s fleet (most of which are armored) is about fifteen.

“This level of executive recklessness and insensitivity to the plight of the people is beyond any rational thinking.

“There are reports that wise counsel against this wasteful purchase was rebuffed by the Governor.

“Does it ever occur to Mr. Governor that this open display of affluence is a direct affront on the sensibility of the people?,” the statement read.

Peretei further enumerated what he termed the severe neglect being suffered by the residents due to Akeredolu’s maladministration.

“Is Mr. Governor aware that, many students have dropped out of schools because their parents were unable to afford the astronomical fees of tertiary institutions, charged by the Akeredolu led APC government?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that, workers of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic are being owed eleven months salary?

“Is Mr Governor aware that, most of the workers in Ondo State who executed personal capital projects like building of houses and buying of cars using Cooperatives and loans are no longer able to do so since he started the percentage payment of salaries?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that Ondo State workers are no longer creditworthy? So much so that, those who do not have houses of their own are rejected by landlords if they seek accommodation?

“Is Mr. Governor aware that, market men and women who used to get soft loans from the Ondo State Micro Credit Agency have vacated their stalls in the neighborhood markets because such loans no longer exist? Is Mr Governor aware that, many families have lost loved ones because they could not afford medicare?

“Is Mr Governor aware that, many of the artisans are closing shops or refusing to go to their workshops due to outright lack of patronage or poor patronage?.

“How can a governor presiding over such unimaginable misery have the presence of mind to procure armored vehicles valued at such an outrageous amount from taxpayers’ funds?

“Even Governors of states with enormous resources do not use such cars. Not even Governors in Bandits and Boko Haram-infested enclaves buy this kind of car.

“Did Akeredolu purchase these vehicles for security reasons or to further prove the point that nothing will happen, no matter how he takes the people for granted? Whichever way, the truth is that Ondo State deserves something better than they are being served at the moment.

“We have witnessed prosperity in Ondo State under PDP administration. We experienced decent life under the PDP compared to the present lack that is the order of the day,” the PDP stated.

