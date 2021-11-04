Ondo PDP blasts Gov Akeredolu for making troops withdraw from state’s highways

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State, has criticised Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of causing the recent withdrawal of troops manning highways across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the state’s PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, who alleged that the soldiers were not paid for over four months by the state government.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the soldiers exited their various checkpoints across the state on Tuesday, which increased fears among residents over the resurgence of banditry and other criminalities.

According to Peretei, all efforts to appeal to Akeredolu to pay the soldiers fell on deaf ears, adding that the move of traditional rulers to plead with the governor on the issue did not yield any results either.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ondo State chapter joins other well-meaning Ondo State citizens to appeal to Governor Akeredolu, to immediately pay the outstanding allowances due to the security personnel without further delay.

“The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and properties and the APC-led government in the state has been breaching the constitutional responsibility.

“What happens when, the criminals now have a field day, because of the failure of the Governor to do the needful?”, the statement read.

