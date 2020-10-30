Ondo PDP candidate, Jegede, challenges Akeredolu’s re-election victory at tribunal

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has petitioned the state Governorship Election Tribunal to challenge the emergence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the poll.

Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected governor according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on October 11, a day after the Ondo State governorship election.

Jegede in his petition challenging the outcome of the poll, joined the INEC, APC and the deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as defendants.

The PDP candidate in his petition is contending that the election was “marred by irregularities and pockets of violence and intimidation”.

He equally faulted the emergence of Governor Akeredolu during the election a few weeks ago.

According to a statement by the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal secretary, Mr Musa Bako, the tribunal’s proceedings on the matter would be held at the High Court complex along Hospital Road Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu had garnered a total vote of 292,830 to defeat Jegede who came second with 195,791 votes.

