Ondo PDP chairman berates APC for destroying Nigeria’s unity, inaugurates campaign council

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Fatai Adams, on Thursday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government of destroying Nigeria’s unity.

He stated this while inaugurating the state’s 533-member Presidential Campaign Council in Akure.

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the Central African Republic, Roland Omowa, was named Chairman of the PCC, while Eyitayo Jegede, who was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2020 election in the state, was named the Vice Chairman.

The party’s former National Vice Chairman in the South-West, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, was appointed the Director-General of the campaign council.

The state’s former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, had on Wednesday rejected his appointment to the campaign council.

Adams, however, expressed optimism that the PDP would regain power and correct the mistakes of the APC administration in 2023.

He said: “They’ve stolen all our patrimony. Our dignity was eroded. Our women were taken to the jungle and raped. This is an opportunity to build a better Nigeria. It’s only good governance led by Atiku that can bring back the kind of government we want.

“The current APC government has done a lot to destroy the unity of this country and it will be unfortunate to give them another opportunity to continue their bad job. Our party is determined to correct this.

“I want to congratulate every member of the committee for being a member of the council. The time is now for PDP to take over the affairs of the country from the APC. We have to look forward to how to add value to your ward and units.

“Winning your units must be total. It’s a road to victory and I want to thank you all for accepting this responsibility and I am very optimistic about winning this election.”

